ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, Pensacola and Gulf Breeze police officers are set to deploy to south Florida Saturday morning to “aid the victims in Charlotte County who have been devastated by Hurricane Ian,” according to a Facebook post from the ECSO.

21 members of the ECSO’s Disaster Response Team will be deployed along with eight Pensacola police officers, two Gulf Breeze police officers and sheriffs office personnel.

The crew will be bringing the following things “in addition to manpower”:

sleeping quarters

generators

communications equipment

mobile kitchen unit

refrigeration unit

mobile garage operations

search and rescue resources

“When catastrophe strikes, we come together,” said Sheriff Chip Simmons. “They have been devastated and we are going to provide any help that we can. They need our help and we will answer that call just as they would do for us.”

You can help Hurricane Ian victims by participating in WKRG’s and the American Red Cross Telethon on Wednesday, Oct. 5. You can also donate online.