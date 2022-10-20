ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Posse is having some hauntingly-good fun this Halloween season. The team is having a costume contest with their horses.

From cowboys to ghosts, the horses are all decked out in their costumes and are ready for Halloween. You, too, can get in on the fun by going to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page and liking the individual photo of what horse you think has the best costume.

Voting for the costume contest ends on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 5 p.m.