Mario Antwan Brewer pleaded guilty to firearm violations from 2020 and 2021.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) —A Escambia county man was sentenced to over 17 years in federal prison for multiple firearms offenses.

Mario Antwan Brewer pleaded guilty to firearm violations from 2020 and 2021.

Among other offenses, Brewer was linked to a shootout that took place at gas station on the corner of Fairfield Drive and Davis Highway.

The sentencing comes as part of the Safe Neighborhoods Project, a joint program aimed at reducing crime in our neighborhoods.

“Holding people accountable,” said Pensacola Police Chief Eric Randall. “Any person that commits, especially a violent act, against someone in the community, they need to be held accountable to their actions. What this one case and others represents is your local, state, and federal partners working together.”

The Safe Neighborhoods project is a nationwide initiative that brings together local, state and federal law enforcement.