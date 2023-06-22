ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG)– Scottie Grant, 58, of Molino, is the “luckiest man alive” winning the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off twice.

For the second time, Grant went to the Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee yesterday. Becoming $820,000.00 richer after receiving his winnings in one payment. He won his first million-dollar prize in December 2022 playing the same Scratch-Off game.

Grant purchased his winning ticket at the Circle Food Mart, located at 2000 North T Street in Pensacola. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $50 500X THE CASH, is the largest ever offered prize on a Florida Scratch-Off game. The top prize is $25 million with the overall odds of winning 1-in-4.50.

Scratch-Off games were 77 percent of ticket sales in 2021-2022. Since its creation, the games have awarded more than $57.1 billion in prizes, created 1,802 millionaires, and generated more than $17.77 billion for the Education Enhancement Trust Fund.