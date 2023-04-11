ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was arrested after he was accused of filming two girls while they were showering, according to an arrest report.

The report said deputies were called to a home in Escambia County on Feb. 26, after receiving a sex offense complaint. A deputy arrived and found that Joseph Holbert had allegedly been filming two children while they were in an outdoor shower.

The two children said they were rinsing off in an enclosed, outdoor shower after they went swimming in the family’s pool when they noticed a black wire coming through the wall of the shower. The two pulled the cord and that’s when they saw a remote camera attached to a cellphone that was allegedly being operated by Holbert.

According to the arrest report, Holbert was hiding in a crawl space under the house while he was filming the people. One of the children was able to see Holbert with a cell phone and possibly two remote cameras. They were able to get one of the cameras while Holbert was crawling away, according to the report.

The deputy who arrived on the scene crawled under the house and found an area that was dug out, which allowed him to see straight into the shower. The deputy said the Florida Department of Children and Family was notified.

Holbert was arrested on April 6 and given a $70,000 bond.