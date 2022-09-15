Smith is accused of stealing $100,000 from McDonald’s while he was the store manager.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a man for stealing $100,000 from a local McDonald’s.

On Sept. 4, Jon Jon Smith, 38, was arrested for the crime. According to police, the thefts took place between September 2021 and June 2022. Smith was an employee at McDonald’s at the time of the theft and he was the store manager. He was charged with grand theft of 100k or more.