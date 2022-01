PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials at the Escambia County Jail reported an increase in COVID-19 cases among inmates and staff members this week.

As of Friday Jan. 14, there are 27 inmates and 14 staff members who have tested positive for the virus.

“The Escambia County Jail has and will continue to adhere by the CDC guidelines handed down,” said Escambia County Public Information Officer Davis Wood.