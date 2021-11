PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A longtime firefighter who was killed last year is being honored for his hard work.

Gary Diamond was recognized as the 2021 Career Firefighter of the Year in Florida. His wife Cindy accepted the proclamation from Escambia County Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore.

Diamond was a firefighter in Ensley, Molino, and Navarre.



Diamond’s killer, Jared Clakley, was sentenced to life in prison after he entered a plea of no contest to second-degree murder.