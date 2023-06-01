ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A home on Fayal Drive caught fire Thursday morning but fire officials believe the home is salvageable, according to a Facebook post made by the Escambia County Fire Rescue Department.

The fire happened around 10:52 Thursday morning and called for multiple units. The post said when firefighters arrived they could see heavy flames and smoke from the back of the home. The fire was under control by 11:15 a.m.

Although the home is damaged, firefighters said multiple personal items were saved. They believe the home can be tenable again but only after “extensive repairs” are made.

One person was transported to the hospital, however, the post said it was not related to the fire. ECFR started an investigation and was able to determine the fire started due to an electrical issue in the living room.