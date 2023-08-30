ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was indicted by a grand jury Tuesday after he was allegedly involved in a fentanyl death, according to a release from the State Attorney’s Office.

Quantae Solethia Sanders was indicted for first-degree murder – death caused by the unlawful distribution of fentanyl. The charge comes after Christopher West died of an overdose on Jan. 18, 2023, according to the release.

Pensacola Police were investigating West’s death and were able to link Sanders to the delivery of fentanyl to West before he died. Officials said fentanyl is 100 times more potent than morphine.

Sanders’ arraignment is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.