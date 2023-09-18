ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A grand jury has indicted a Pensacola man on a first-degree murder charge for a shooting that occurred in July of 2023, according to a release from the state attorney’s office.

Trevoir Monero Vanderhall Jr. is accused of shooting Marlon Jarvis, Jr. on July 20, 2023, across the street from O’Riley’s Uptown Tavern on Creighton Road. He was arrested and charged with first-degree premeditated murder and aggravated assault.

Vanderhall’s arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 27. He was extradited from Georgia and is being held in the Escambia County Jail with no bond.

The Pensacola Police Department is handling the investigation.