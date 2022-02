ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County firefighter was injured while putting out a fire Tuesday in Pensacola.

Just before 2 p.m., Escambia County Fire-Rescue was called to a home on West Yonge Street near North “H” Street. One fire fighter fell on scene and was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Currently, the severity of his injuries are not known.