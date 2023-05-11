ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Fire Rescue will be holding physical abilities test at the beginning of June for anyone interested in joining the team.

According to a release from ECFR, the tests will be held on Saturday, June 3 and Monday, June 5. Both tests will take place at Pensacola Fire Department Station 4 at 8 a.m. Participants should be there 30 minutes early.

Florida-certified firefighters that have a certificate of completion must sign up to take the certified test. Anyone without the Florida fire certifications has to sign up for the cadet test. To become an Escambia County firefighter you have to pass the test.

Interviews for people who pass the test on June 3 will be held on June 5. People who pass the test on June 5 will interview on June 6.