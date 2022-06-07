ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters were called Tuesday morning after a cat was found trapped in the spare tire underneath a vehicle in Escambia County.

Firefighters were called to a home at the 7500 block of Oak Lake Road Blvd. after a cat was found stuck under a spare tire. Firefighters were unable to free the cat by lowering the tire. Firefighters worked to save the cat using “special tools,” according to a Facebook Post from Escambia County Fire Rescue.

The cat was removed from the car without harm and safely returned to its owner. The cat was freed Tuesday, June, 7, after 8:04 a.m.

Pictured above are firefighters working to save the cat.