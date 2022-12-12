ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Over the weekend, Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a multi-residential structure fire, adding a third red bulb to the “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety wreath.

On Friday, Dec. 9, ECFR responded to a multi-residential structure fire at the 900 block of Bremen Ave. Upon arrival, ECFR said smoke was showing from the eaves of the roof. Further investigation revealed a fire in the attic of the multi-residential complex. ECFR said they quickly attacked the fire, limiting damages to only one unit and managed to recover numerous undamaged personal items from the affected home.

There were no injuries or fatalities, according to ECFR, but due to the damages, the occupants were displaced and assisted by the American Red Cross.

ECFR units E16, E11, SQ14, E17, L12, BC2 and BC3 responded to the fire.

The “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety campaign is a collaborative initiative with the City of Pensacola to promote fire safety during December. During the month-long campaign, five-foot wreaths are on display at 21 county fire stations, five city fire stations, Escambia County’s Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building downtown, the Escambia County Public Safety Building and Pensacola City Hall. Each time firefighters respond to a residential fire with damage, a green light bulb will be replaced with a red one to remind citizens of the dangers posed by fires in a residential home.