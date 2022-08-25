ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Early Thursday morning, Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a residential structure for the second time in two days on W. Yonge Street.

On Tuesday, WKRG News 5 reported a laundry fire at the same residence.

According to ECFR, upon arrival, flames and heavy smoke was visible. The fire was located in the rear of the home and was quickly attacked by ECFR. The station said the situation was brought under control by 5:32 a.m.

There were no injuries or fatalities, according to ECFR. The station installed a smoke detector on Wednesday in the residence, which alerted the occupants of the fire.

The State Bureau of Fire and Arson is investigating the cause of the fire.

ECFR units E17, SQ3, E16, E11, L12, BC2 and BC3 responded to the fire, with Escambia County EMS and Pensacola Fire Department providing assistance.