ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Early Friday morning, Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a vehicle fire at the 6900 block of Rolling Hills Road.

The station said they arrived at 3:56 a.m., to a vehicle parked under a carport that was engulfed in flames. They said the flames posed a threat to the nearby residential structure. ECFR attacked the fire, limiting damage to the home and bringing the situation under control by 4:06 a.m. The vehicle was a complete loss, according to the station, but the home received minor damage and is still tenable.

The Bureau of Fire and Arson is investigating the cause of the fire.

Escambia County Fire Rescue units E1, E6, SQ3, L12, E7, DC1, BC2 and BC3 all responded to the vehicle fire.