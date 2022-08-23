PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to a two-alarm structure fire at Vallartas Mexican Restaurant in Pensacola, Monday night.

At 11:59 p.m., units E6, SQ3, E1, E4, E7, TWR7, L12, BC2, BC3, E17, E2, E11, C2 and PS1 responded to the fire. Upon arrival, E6 confirmed a working fire coming from the roof of the restaurant. Additional units from Pensacola Fire Department were called to provide assistance, according to ECFR. The situation was brought under control by 12:52 a.m. ECFR said the fire was contained to the roof and did not spread into the main structure of the building.

ECFR said the cause was determined to be an electrical issue with the wiring in the roof.

Assistance was provided by Escambia County EMS, Florida Power and Light and Pensacola Fire Department.