ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The funeral arrangements for Escambia County Fire Rescue Lt. Terrell Jackson will be next week.

The Vigil is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 20, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., at Tracy Morton Memorial Chapel, located at 55 Coast Road.

The Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 21, from 11 a.m., until 12:30 p.m., at Marcus Pointe Baptist Church, located at 6205 North “W” Street.

The burial is set for Saturday, Jan. 21, following the Celebration of Life. The burial will take place at Resthaven Gardens Cemetery, located at 1084 Massachusetts Avenue.

The family of Lt. Jackson has requested that a mask be worn at all times during all three ceremonies.

ECFR said Jackson passed away after experiencing a medical emergency on Monday, Jan. 9. He was 38 years old.

Jackson began his career in 2007 when he became a volunteer firefighter with ECFR at the Ferry Pass Volunteer Fire Department. In July 2013, Jackson became a full-time firefighter. As a firefighter, ECFR said he demonstrated a dedicated work ethic and compassion. His leadership and capabilities led to his promotion to lieutenant on Oct. 2, 2021.

“Lt. Jackson was the truest definition of a public servant as a Navy veteran and a firefighter,” Fire Chief Jason Catrambone said. “His life was one of a servant to all around him. He will be remembered and missed.”