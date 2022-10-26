PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire Rescue is looking to hire more firefighters in Northwest Florida.
To get the job, you must pass the physical abilities test. That test includes:
- 25 push-ups in two minutes
- 40 sit-ups in two minutes
- Run 1.5 miles in 15 minutes
- 1 3/4″ Charged Hose pull in 27 seconds
- Keiser sled in 60 seconds
- Tower Evolution in six minutes
The next physical abilities test will be Monday, Nov. 14 at 8 a.m. It will take place at the Pensacola Fire Department located at 1 North “Q” Street. The test is open to both certified firefighters and those with no certification.
Certified firefighters now receive a $2,000 sign-on bonus with a minimum salary of $41,698.
For more information on how to become a firefighter in Escambia County, go to ECFR’s website.