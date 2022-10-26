PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Fire Rescue is looking to hire more firefighters in Northwest Florida.

To get the job, you must pass the physical abilities test. That test includes:

25 push-ups in two minutes

40 sit-ups in two minutes

Run 1.5 miles in 15 minutes

1 3/4″ Charged Hose pull in 27 seconds

Keiser sled in 60 seconds

Tower Evolution in six minutes

The next physical abilities test will be Monday, Nov. 14 at 8 a.m. It will take place at the Pensacola Fire Department located at 1 North “Q” Street. The test is open to both certified firefighters and those with no certification.

Certified firefighters now receive a $2,000 sign-on bonus with a minimum salary of $41,698.

For more information on how to become a firefighter in Escambia County, go to ECFR’s website.