ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — At the conclusion of “Keep the Wreath Green,” Escambia County Fire Rescue placed a total of 16 red bulbs on the wreaths between Dec. 1 through Dec. 31, 2022.

The county said throughout the duration of “Keep the Wreath Green,” the City of Pensacola managed to have one residential structure fire that resulted in occupant displacement.

“People are taking fire safety serious now, and it’s very important to have a working smoke alarm and an escape plan,” Fire and Life Specialist Ray Melton said. “Most fire injuries are caused by occupants trying to put the fire out. Also, it is critical that if your alarm sounds, get out! Call 911 and have a clearly-seen house number that can be seen from the street.”



The “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety campaign is a collaborative initiative with the City of Pensacola to promote fire safety during the month of December. During the month-long campaign, five-foot wreaths are on display at 21 county fire stations and five city fire stations, as well as Escambia County’s Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building downtown, the Escambia County Public Safety Building and Pensacola City Hall. Each time firefighters respond to a residential fire with damage, a green light bulb will be replaced with a red one to remind citizens of the dangers posed by fires in residential homes.