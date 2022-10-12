PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Several Ferry Pass Middle School students were evaluated by EMS personnel Wednesday afternoon after they claimed to have symptoms after ingesting gummies.

The call came in at 12:32 p.m. and one student was taken to a hospital, according to Escambia County EMS.

WKRG News 5 received this statement from a spokesperson for Escambia County Public Schools:

“While we can’t comment on specific students’ medical information, we can say some students were experiencing symptoms after claiming to have ingested gummies of some sort. Out of an abundance of caution, clinic staff notified emergency medical services and parents to have these students evaluated.”