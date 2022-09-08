ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — September is Hurricane Preparedness Month and the state of Florida encourages its residents to stay prepared during what’s been a quiet hurricane season.

“It’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when a storm is going to impact us,” said Escambia County Emergency Manager Travis Tompkins.

A proper hurricane plan starts with knowing where you will take shelter, and your home may be located in an evacuation zone. As we enter peak season, your home should be equipped with the necessary supplies such as medicine, a weather radio, and food and water to last up to seven days.

“There are a number of food pantries here in Escambia County where you can go get food, nonperishable items, that you can get and then store in preparation for a hurricane,” said Tompkins.

Citizens are reminded to check on the most vulnerable, such as the elderly, during an emergency.

“Check up on folks that you know can’t necessarily take care of themselves. Do they need help putting up their hurricane shelter? Check on them after the storm, are they okay? In preparation too, do they have enough medication on hand?”

Emergency Management also encourages residents to stay alert on social media so they can be aware of a storm before it makes landfall.