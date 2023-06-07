ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy was transported to the hospital with leg injuries Wednesday morning after an SUV crashed into the motorcycle they were riding, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at around 10:02 a.m. at the East Nine Mile Road and Pensacola Boulevard intersection.

According to the release, a group of Escambia Co. Sheriff patrol motorcycles were escorting a “large passenger” bus westbound on East Nine Mile Road. The first patrol motorcycle positioned his bike in the intersection to control traffic.

The driver of the SUV came to a stop at the intersection. A second patrol motorcycle came and “relieved the first motorcycle and took over the traffic control duties at the intersection,” according to the release.

The passenger bus then entered the intersection, but was not able to make the turn because the SUV prevented it. A deputy then waved the SUV through the intersection “as the third motorcycle turned left to attempt to move up in the procession.”

The third motorcycle then collided with the SUV in the intersection. The deputy was hit and taken to the hospital. No other injuries were reported.