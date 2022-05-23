ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Sheriff of the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office spoke out about a recent incident where a man died in their custody. One of their deputies was terminated after his death.

On May 20, officers were called to an individual who was, “acting erratic and potentially suffering from a mental health episode,” said Sheriff Chip Simmons at a press conference. Simmons said the man was put into handcuffs for his own safety and placed into a car. Deputies said there was some resistance, which led to the man going into the patrol car headfirst. Because of this, the man ended up in the floor of the patrol car.

There were three deputies on the scene who decided after a few minutes to get the man out of the car. Sheriff Simmons said once out of the car he stood for a few minutes but his medical condition deteriorated quickly. “I wish that we would have done things better. I think that we can do better than what we did on Friday afternoon,” said Sheriff Simmons.

One deputy, who was new and still on probation, was fired. The other two are still under review, according to Simmons.