ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy will not be charged after an officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of a man.

ECSO Deputy Jared Girard was allegedly attempting to locate a witness in reference to a homicide when he made contact with Mark Kinney, 40, in the front yard of his then residence. Deputy Girard noticed while talking to Kinney what he thought to be a gun in Kinney’s waistband. When Deputy Girard attempted to reach for the firearm, a physical fight broke out between Deputy Girard and Kinney.

According to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, during the struggle, Deputy Girard was shot in the right leg by Kinney, which is when Deputy Girard returned fire shooting Kinney in the abdomen. This led to Kinney’s death.

When talking with Kinney’s wife, Mary Kinney, she said her and her husband had taken meth earlier in the day around 1 p.m. on the train tracks near the residence.

Both Mary and Mark had previously been arrested for attempting to bring a gun into the Florida Institute of Ultrasound. At the time, a concerned citizen told officers that Mark was going to “take over the school by force.” The citizen claimed that Mark was going to make them scan his ear because he believed something was in there moving around.