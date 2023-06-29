CANTONMENT, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying someone seen walking with an AR-style rifle at a park where a shooting left three people injured.

An estimated 2,000 people were attending Cantonment’s annual “May Day” party Saturday, May 27. The family-friendly fun came to an abrupt end when investigators say someone fired shots into the crowd at Carver Park.

No suspects have been named or arrested in the case. If you have any information about the shooting, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.