ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office had an eventful weekend when three separate people in three separate incidents tried to run from them.

Joseph Harold Gill, 23, tried to run from deputies when they were trying to serve him with a warrant but in the process, he broke his leg and was taken to the hospital.

Joseph Harold Gill

On Monday, May 2, deputies were called to Mayfair Drive near West Jackson Street due to a call about a disturbance. Thomas Anthony Barnes was accused by the alleged victim of trying to run a man over in his Ford F-150. Deputies then searched the area for Barnes and located him at the intersection of Saufley Field Road and Blue Angel Parkway.

Barnes refused to stop for deputies when they tried to pull him over and led them on an off-road pursuit. At some point, while being on a dirt road, Barnes’ truck became disabled, at which time he led police on a foot chase. Barnes was caught and charged with aggravated battery, misdemeanor criminal mischief, felony criminal mischief, resisting an officer without violence and fleeing and eluding.

Thomas Anthony Barnes

On May 1, deputies were called to a business on Highway 29 in Molino to recover a stolen vehicle out of Atmore, Ala. When deputies arrived, Melissa Renee Andrews and Michael Odom were inside the alleged stolen vehicle. Odom got out of the passenger side when a deputy walked up and told the deputy his name was “Charlie Odom.” While the deputy was investigating his identity, Odom took off running through the Highway 29 and Highway 97 intersection. The deputy chased after him and tackled him to the ground, causing Odom to suffer from a minor road rash. Odom was charged with resisting an officer without violence and Andrews was charged with dealing in stolen property.