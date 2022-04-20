ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one man after three children were found living in a home filled with rotting food, garbage and animal feces.

Kody Robin Cribbs was arrested after deputies arrived at a home Tuesday, April 19 at the 200 block of Opal Avenue. Deputies were initially looking for fugitive Justin Matthew Hall when they visited the home.

When deputies arrived they found several children and dogs in “deplorable living conditions,” according to a Facebook post from the ESCO. The home was filled with garbage, much of it covered in roaches and other bugs. Deputies had to leave the home several times because the “stench” coming from the home was so strong.

Deputies found three children living inside the home ages one, five and six years old. Five dogs were also found inside the home. The children and dogs were removed from the home and Cribbs was charged with child neglect without great bodily harm.

Justin Hall

Deputies are still looking for Justin Hall. If you have any information about Hall’s whereabouts, call the ESCO at 850-436-9620 or Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP.