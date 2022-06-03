ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office recovered the remains of a 14-year-old girl Friday afternoon.

The girl’s body was pulled from Bayou Grande June 3 near Navy Point. Deputies received a call about a possible drowning victim around 4:30 p.m.

Firefighters, EMS, the ECSO dive team and an ECSO drone searched Bayou Grande area until her body was found.