ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a truck that was spotted near the site of a burglary.

On March 10, Escambia County deputies received a report of a burglary at a home at the 1500 block of Innerarity Road.

Investigators obtained images of a black truck that was seen parked next to the home at the time of the burglary, according to a Facebook post from the ESCO.

If you have any information about the truck or any other crime, call the ESCO at 850-436-9620. Residents can also call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP if they have any information about the truck.