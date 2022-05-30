ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing woman who may need medical attention.

Kimberly Ballard was last seen Monday, May 30, near Mobile Highway and Massachusetts Avenue; wearing a grey t-shirt, grey pants and white Tommy Hilfiger flip flops, according to a Facebook post from the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office

Ballard is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 115 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information about Ballard’s whereabouts, call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at 850-436-9620.