ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office are looking for a missing teen and baby.

Deputies are looking for Nevaeh Keoka Taylor, 15, and Kelon Cortez Blankenship, a 1-year-old baby.

The pair was last seen April 19 at the 4600 block of Twin Oaks Drive.

If you have any information about their whereabouts, call the ECSO at 850-436-9620.