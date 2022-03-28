ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted for allegedly burglarizing several ATM machines.

Maurice Dewayne Ellis is wanted for a string of ATM burglaries that happened from Jan. 1 to Jan 18. It is believed that $23,980 was stolen and about $56,000 in damage was caused from the burglaries, according to a Facebook post from the ESCO.

Ellis “has three outstanding warrants for ATM burglary and criminal mischief,” according to the post.

Arthur Arless Streety is another man ECSO believes to be involved in the crimes. Streety was arrested in February after a domestic violence call led to his arrest for the ATM burglaries.

Maurice Dewayne Ellis

Arthur Arless Streety

If you have any information about this or any other crime, call the ESCO at 850-436-9620 or CrimeStoppers at 850-433-7867.