ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies were to the Escambia County Jail on Thursday morning for a possible fentanyl overdose.

Deputies said an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday, Sept. 22. Deputies said during their investigation, they found fentanyl inside the cell, but cannot confirm if the overdose was from the drug. An autopsy will be conducted by the medical examiner.

David Heroux, Escambia County Director of Communications and Public Information, said no further details can be released at this time.

“We are unable to comment on any overdose statistics at this time as the exact cause of death is pending the medical examiner’s review,” said Heroux. “We also cannot release any medical information due to HIPAA.”

