ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened Monday morning, leaving one with non-life-threatening injuries.

ECSO said deputies were called to Rowland Court at Jardine Road a little after 10 a.m., for shots fired. They said upon arrival, they discovered one victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

ECSO told WKRG News 5 the incident started due to an isolated argument.

The sheriff’s office is currently searching for the suspect.

WKRG News 5 will update this story when more information is available.