PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Tuesday after locating cocaine, marijuana and pills in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

ECSO arrested Roderick Akeem Shoemaker Sr., 38, during a traffic stop after he allegedly committed a traffic violation at Burgess Road and Oakfield Road. In his car, deputies found a large quantity of cocaine, marijuana and pills, according to an ECSO Facebook post.

He was arrested for trafficking cocaine, felony possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.