PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Beach and surrounding beaches in Escambia County are dealing with a lifeguard shortage but they hope a recent pay increase will help solve that problem.

We are just over a week into hurricane season and Escambia County is still short about 20 lifeguards.

Right now, they are prioritizing some of the more populated and remote areas like Casino Beach and Johnson Beach.

“We try to get about 70 something student lifeguards and seasonal lifeguards in for the tourist season and this year we only got around 52 so we’re hoping to go back out and bolster that back up as well with that offering,” said Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore.

According to Escambia County’s website, the starting pay for a lifeguard is $14.57 an hour.