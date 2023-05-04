PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County commissioner is trying to bring lifeguards to the Perdido Key area where three people drowned in a rip current in April.

If you head to Pensacola Beach this summer, you’ll see lifeguards everywhere but in Perdido Key, it’s mostly private condos in an unguarded area. Commissioner Jeff Bergosh wants to see that change after several Georgia tourists drowned in the Gulf of Mexico.

“We’ve got to find a way to get lifeguards out there,” Bergosh said. “We had three people drown. We had one young man, 16 years old, try to save his buddies and he drowned then someone tried to save him and they drowned. I’d like to find a way to get lifeguards at Access #2 and #3.”

Escambia County leaders just recently took a closer look at 64 property deeds along Perdido Key. Bergosh said they found there is a 75-foot perpetual easement for public access.

“The question I’m getting from everyone is okay what are you going to do about it?” Bergosh said. “Well I can’t do anything about it. I need support from this board to do something about it.”

Commissioners discussed adding lifeguards to the public access areas and they seemed to be in agreement. Robert Bender brought up staffing issues and Bergosh said they need to find a way to make it happen. He will use discretionary funds to pay for the lifeguard stands.

“I’ll pay for it out of my discretionary local option sales tax but we’ve got to find a way to fund it and I understand there’s staffing challenges too Robert,” Bergosh said. “We’ve just gotta find a way to do it though. We’ve just gotta find a way.”

The commission is expected to keep the discussion going at future meetings.