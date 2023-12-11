PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Commission is under investigation after allegations surfaced that the board may have violated Florida’s Sunshine Law.

The Sunshine Law prevents officials serving on a board together from communicating about board business outside of public meetings. The law also states board members cannot use anyone to carry the message to fellow board members.

Concerns were raised after Commissioner Jeff Bergosh sent text messages to someone who’s not on the board about his proposal for new county districts. He asked that person to send the proposal to two other commissioners. Commissioner Mike Kohler said Thursday night that he would request an investigation.

“I do think to restore the public trust, in this body, that we should have an outside investigation,” Kohler said.

“For you to call for a public investigation based on an article that came out, based on text messages that have been stolen and manipulated, I think is incredibly unprofessional,” Bergosh said.

Bergosh maintains he did nothing wrong.

Several people contacted the State Attorney’s office regarding the text messages which led them to open an investigation.

The following statement was released Monday by State Attorney for Florida’s 1st District, Ginger Bowden Madden:

“My office has recently received several inquiries, concerns, and allegations that communications between some of the Escambia County Commissioners which required public notice may have been improper.

The Florida Sunshine Law is an important tool for ensuring transparency and accountability in government. It helps to protect the public’s right to know and to participate in the decision-making process. Open government is the core of our democratic principles.

My office will be reviewing the allegations we have received, including all available government communications, to determine if further investigation is warranted. Our office will not be issuing any further statements on this matter at this time.“

