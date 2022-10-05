ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — An Escambia County school bus driver was cited for careless for allegedly causing a crash involving four other vehicles.

The crash happened Wednesday, Oct. 5 at the intersection of Sorrento Road and St. Mary Avenue. Troopers believe the school bus driver failed to stop at a red light.

The bus rear-ended a pickup truck. The force of the crash caused the truck to crash into an SUV, which slammed into a sedan ahead of them. No children were on board and no one was injured in the crash, according to a news release from the FHP.