ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A new layperson has been voted onto the Escambia County Contractor Competency Board, following Thursday afternoon’s board of commissioners meeting.

Mary Jordan, the owner of Gulf Coast Affordable Insurance, will take the place of Rebecca Fiorello, who resigned in August.

Jordan has held several volunteer positions in Escambia County including volunteering with the Myrtle Grove Volunteer Fire Department and Escambia County Fire Rescue, was a past board member and treasurer for the Boys and Girls Club of Pensacola, was the Pensacola Association of Realtors Business Affiliates Partners chair and is currently the Committee Chair for the Tradesman Education Council Home Builders Association.

The rearranging of the CCB comes after several complaints against two Pensacola contractors that have been ordered to pay more than $1 million in restitutions to several victims. The victims say that they paid money for projects that were never completed.

This is not the only spot that is open on the CCB, after the board of commissioners voted Larry Downs Jr., off of the board two weeks ago.

“I know this is for a layperson, but this is for them and others, as well, on the business side, contractor side, whatever,” Downs told the board Thursday night. “I want to make sure they are aware that if they submit their application for this position that they need to be mindful that this commission could throw them under the bus, so to speak, in the event that they disagree with their recusal or with their decisions. I want to remind whoever does get appointed to this position, that they understand they are supposed to represent the citizens and not y’all’s feelings. I get that your feelings were hurt because I had a legitimate reason to recuse myself, just like y’all do when y’all recuse yourselves.”

During the discussion, it came out that another member of the CCB has missed the past five meetings and now that position will be open. The position is for a division two contractor that can be any of the following types of contractors, roofing contractor, air-conditioning contractor, mechanical contractor, swimming pool/spa contractor, or master plumber.

The county will soon be accepting applications for this position and is currently accepting applications for Downs’ position on the CCB.

For more information on the CCB, click here.