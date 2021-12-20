Escambia Bay Shellfish Harvest Area will temporarily close at sunset

FILE – In this Nov. 19, 2019 file photo, watermen dredge for oysters on the Chesapeake Bay in southern Maryland near Ridge, Md. An environmental group released a new analysis Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, of Defense Department records that has found the groundwater of at least nine military installations near the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland and Virginia is contaminated with high levels of toxic “forever chemicals.” (AP Photo/Brian Witte, File)

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced the Escambia Bay Shellfish Harvest Area will be closed Temporarily starting Monday, Dec. 20.

The harvest area is located in two maps, Escambia County Santa Rosa County, which covers 44,101 acres. The boundaries for the harvest area stretch all waters south of the Escambia and Blackwater rivers, west of Easy Bay River in Easy Bay, west of Sharp Point in Santa Rosa Sound, and easy of Magazine Point.

Bag limits in the state of Florida daily limit are 20 bags per person or vessel, whichever is less, except in the Apalachicola Bay area.

The harvest area will be closed at sunset until further notice.

After sunset, the harvesting of oysters, clams, and mussels will not be allowed. In this context, shellfish does not include scallops, shrimp, or crabs.

The DACS said the closure is based on a change in the conditions specifically required under the management plan.

Water samples are being continuously collected and analyzed for the area until the sample results conform to the plan.

Until the water samples come back to DACS liking the harvest area will remain closed. You will be notified once the harvest area is open again.