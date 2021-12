FILE – In this Nov. 19, 2019 file photo, watermen dredge for oysters on the Chesapeake Bay in southern Maryland near Ridge, Md. An environmental group released a new analysis Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, of Defense Department records that has found the groundwater of at least nine military installations near the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland and Virginia is contaminated with high levels of toxic “forever chemicals.” (AP Photo/Brian Witte, File)

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced the Escambia Bay shellfish harvest area is scheduled to reopen.

The reopening to harvest clams, oysters, and muscles from this area will begin on Monday, Dec. 20.

The FDACS says that shellfish in this context do not include scallops, shrimp, and crabs.

