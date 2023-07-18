PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies had to separate the families Ladarius Clardy and DaQuavion Snowden outside of the courtroom Tuesday.

DaQuavion Snowden is on trial for murder in the former football star’s death.

“This is a court of law. This is not a time for persons to yell at each other.. Get mad at each other or anything of that nature. I expect all of you to conduct yourselves civilly.” Judge John Simon told the courtroom. “The defendant is entitled to a fair trial. The victim is entitled to a fair trial. I am going to make sure that happens. If you cannot keep your emotions in check in this courtroom, my suggestion is you leave now.”

Prior to that, one of Clardy’s friends took the stand. Eric Young was a passenger in Clardy’s car when the former Pine Forest High School Quarterback was shot in 2021. Young was also shot multiple times but recovered.

“He was my best friend,” said Young.

Young recalled the two crashing into a ravine after getting shot, but could not identify the people in the other vehicle who shot at them.

The jury was also shown surveillance video from nearby businesses in which you could hear the more than 50 gunshots that were fired. The sound bringing tears to the eyes of the Clardy family.

After hearing from 15 witnesses Tuesday, including the deputies and investigators who worked the case, the trial will resume Wednesday morning.