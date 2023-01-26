ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Embattled Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste is back in jail after allegedly taking more than $180,000 and not completing a job, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

LaCoste was charged with four counts of larceny and one count of fraud on Jan. 25.

Deputies said on Jan. 3, they spoke with the victim who said LaCoste of LaCoste Construction Group had stolen over $100,000 for construction to be completed to her business, True REST Pensacola, a floating sensory deprivation tank spa.

In June 2018, the victim said she contacted LaCoste to do architectural work on her new business. The victim described the location as “a complex that was to be built containing business suites.” After talking with LaCoste, the victim said she and her husband decided to hire LaCoste’s business. A $70,000 payment was made, via a cashier’s check, according to the arrest report. The victim said no contract was signed and the initial payment was to have the job started sooner.

On Oct. 10, 2019, the victim said she and her husband signed a contract with LaCoste to start the architectural work. The estimated cost of the job was to be $259,700, which included the initial payment of $70,000. The victim said she was required to pay another $73,000, for a “Commencement Fee,” to begin the job. She said she could not pay the fee upfront, but made three payments, $24,960 on Feb. 6, 2020, $15,600 on Feb. 7, 2020, and $34,000 on Feb. 10, 2020.

According to the victim, LaCoste began demolition work on Feb. 20, 2020. On May 12, 2021, the victim said LaCoste requested another $39,000 payment because the job was “50 percent” completed. The victim paid a total of $40,131. She said the job was not “halfway completed,” but she needed the job completed so she could open the business. The victim said the construction continued “sporadically,” but stopped on Nov. 24, 2021. She said the framing, plumbing, electrical and HVAC work had been started, but not completed.

On Feb. 1, 2022, the victim said she received a request from LaCoste Construction to pay an additional $148,265, to “complete the job due to materials and cost increases.” She said she and her husband talked to a lawyer about their options and were informed LaCoste and his company were under investigation for similar complaints.

In December, the Escambia County Contractor Competency board had a disciplinary hearing on the victim’s complaint and they found LaCoste and his company guilty, awarding the victim a restitution in the amount of $234,157.60.

Due to LaCoste not completing the job, the victim said she was “forced to hire and pay another construction company.”

Deputies said while working the case, they were made aware that multiple surrounding jurisdictions were working similar cases to the victim’s where LaCoste was paid for a construction job or renovation and failed to complete work that was paid for.

LaCoste was arrested on Nov. 30, for allegedly not completing work done on a project in Gulf Breeze, according to SRCSO.

Over the past year, Escambia County and Santa Rosa Counties have ordered LaCoste and his brother-in-law, Matthew Banks to pay more than $1 million in restitutions and fines. They have also permanently revoked both of their contractor’s licenses.

On Aug. 10, Banks was arrested by Okaloosa County deputies on a warrant issued by the Pensacola Police Department. The original charge was larceny for failing to provide a refund to a client, but the charge was recently changed to fraud by the State Attorney’s Office.

LaCoste showed up at the recent Escambia County Contractor Competency Board meeting earlier this month, asking the board to reinstate his license so he would be able to work again.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“I’ve been called a lot of things this year,” LaCoste said at the meeting. “I’ve conducted business and been a builder for the last decade and have had nothing but beautiful relationships all along the Gulf Coast and was touted as somebody who was pretty good to work with for a long time and had nothing but positive interactions.”

On Wednesday, LaCoste was booked into the Escambia County Jail on a $130,000 bond, but was released early Thursday morning.