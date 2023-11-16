ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Embattled contractor Jesse LaCoste is wanted by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office for Fraud/Swindling.

ECSO is asking anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or ECSO at 850-436-9620.

LaCoste has been arrested in Northwest Florida six times since the beginning of 2023.

LaCoste was most recently arrested in Escambia County by the Pensacola Police Department on June 23. He was released on $17,000 bond.

