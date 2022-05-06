PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Two teenagers have been arrested after a 71-year-old man was shot with a pellet gun Thursday afternoon outside a convenience store.

Deputies were called to a robbery at the Green Acres Convenience Store and Deli on East Johnson Road. The victim was cashing a $100 winning lottery ticket when a 16-year-old asked him for $20 of his winnings, officials said.

The victim told the teen no and left the store. While walking through the parking lot, a 14-year-old approached the victim with a pellet gun pointed directly at him. The suspect demanded cash and then shot at the victim from point-blank range six times, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

ECSO deputies roamed the area looking for the suspects. A short time later, a deputy located the suspects’ getaway car, a black Nissan Pathfinder, parked behind the shed of a house on Smiley Avenue. One of the teenagers was found inside the shed and the other was found inside the home.

One teenager is charged with attempted robbery, aggravated battery and criminal mischief. The other teenager is charged with accessory to robbery and concealing evidence. WKRG News 5 does not release names of minors under the age of 18.