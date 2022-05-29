ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Florida Highway Patrol said an elderly man from Florida’s east coast is dead after a crash on Blue Angel Parkway late Saturday night. A crash report from FHP says a 73-year-old man was driving on Blue Angel Parkway near Scotland Road when his Ford Focus left the road and crashed into a tree. Troopers responded to the crash just before 11 pm. The driver died from his injuries at the scene. The report says he was wearing a seatbelt.

The victim’s name hasn’t been released. The report says the 73-year-old man is from Hobe Sound, which is on Florida’s east coast in Martin County.