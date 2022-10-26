ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man arrested in 2021 for trafficking more than 100 grams of fentanyl was sentenced on Tuesday to 30 years in Florida’s Department of Corrections, as well as pay $600,000 in fines.

According to Circuit Judge Linda Nobles, Damion Tobias Bryant will serve 25 years of his 30 year sentence day-for-day for Trafficking in Fentanyl, Trafficking in Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

On the morning of April 19, 2021, Bryant was stopped during a routine investigation by officers with the Pensacola Police Department. Officers found a multiple bags of narcotics, some of which were concealed in a fake tea can. In total, officers found 108.5 grams of fentanyl, 179 grams of methamphetamine and 24 bars of Xanax.

“Drugs are clear and present danger to our community and society,” said prosecuting attorney Christopher Patterson. “Fentanyl, in particular, must be taken seriously. Those who traffic in fentanyl destroy lives and must be vigorously prosecuted.”